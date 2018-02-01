Indiana Township seeking Red Cross volunteers
The Indiana Township Red Cross community shelter team needs volunteers.
Training is free.
Residents age 18 and older can learn to operate the disaster shelter, feed large groups of people and compile a registry.
The township's team is in its 10th year and has about 15 members. Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Curti said they have never had to open the emergency trailer stationed at the township building along Saxonburg Boulevard but volunteers have been called out to respond to incidents around Allegheny County. The township facility is stocked with cots, blankets and supplies to help residents in the event of a disaster.
Curti's group meets there and trains to stay up-to-date in shelter management.
To volunteer, call 412-913-0308.
