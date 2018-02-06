Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy middle schoolers raise $644 for homeless animals

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
Shady Side Academy middle school students Thea Conomikes and Dani Strauss raised $644 for shelter pets.
Shady Side Academy middle school students Thea Conomikes and Dani Strauss worked like dogs on Jan. 26 to raise awareness for the Humane Animal Rescue , one of the region's largest animal welfare organizations.

The seventh graders sponsored a school dress-down day where students could pay $3 to wear comfy clothes, all to benefit homeless or injured animals.

They brought in $644 to care for domestic and wild animals served by Humane Animal Rescue, a group that was formed in 2017 by the merger of the Animal Rescue League and the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society.

It takes in more than 12,000 animals each year and seeks to care for abandoned, neglected and injured animals, and to educate the public and animal welfare.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

