Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Fox Chapel

Some Aspinwall residents without water after break in line

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
A water line break on 8th Street in Aspinwall is under repair on Feb. 1, 2019
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
A water line break on 8th Street in Aspinwall is under repair on Feb. 1, 2019

Updated 18 hours ago

Aspinwall residents who live above 8th Street are without water service after a waterline break earlier today.

Residents will have no water until further notice, Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said.

“This only effects residents who live on 8th Street and above,” she said.

The borough's public works department is on site to assess the damage. Lang-O'Malley said there is no estimate on how long it will take to fix the line.

Once the water is restored, a boil water advisory will be in effect for at least two days.

Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Marsh is working to provide water to affected residents.

Water service in lower Aspinwall is not impacted.

O'Malley advised residents to check the borough website at aspinwallpa.com for updates.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me