Some Aspinwall residents without water after break in line

Aspinwall residents who live above 8th Street are without water service after a waterline break earlier today.

Residents will have no water until further notice, Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said.

“This only effects residents who live on 8th Street and above,” she said.

The borough's public works department is on site to assess the damage. Lang-O'Malley said there is no estimate on how long it will take to fix the line.

Once the water is restored, a boil water advisory will be in effect for at least two days.

Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Marsh is working to provide water to affected residents.

Water service in lower Aspinwall is not impacted.

O'Malley advised residents to check the borough website at aspinwallpa.com for updates.

