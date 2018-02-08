Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Students versus faculty kickball game scores fun at Aspinwall's Christ the Divine Teacher

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 11:57 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Principal Mark Grgurich and his faculty at Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy showed students they ‘still got it,' taking on seventh- and eighth-grade students in a kickball game on Feb. 1.

“You have to have a little fun,” said Grgurich, launching the ball through the air at the Maple Avenue gymnasium in Aspinwall.

Crowds of younger students filled the bleachers, chanting “teachers, teachers” and holding up hand-made signs.

The game was part of Catholic School Week, celebrated nationwide Jan. 28-Feb. 3, to focus on the spiritual, academic and societal contributions of Catholic education.

With a curriculum fully devoted to service, leadership and success, it doesn't hurt to bring a little fun into the classroom, Grgurich said.

“The kickball game is always my favorite part,” said Matthew Giannetta, 14.

Eighth-grader Sam Amodeo said his favorite activity was Donuts with Dad, hosted on Jan. 31.

“Everything was fun,” he added. “It's not a boring week at all.”

Communications Director Katie Lovett said a week of bowling, dress-down days and games was mixed with lessons of service.

Students made “blessing bags” for recipients of Aspinwall's Meal on Wheels and they listened during an assembly on life in Chimbote, Peru, a poor city where students sometimes are left with little food or clothes.

“I think it opened their eyes to how other children their age have it,” Lovett said.

Grgurich said the week allowed students the chance to celebrate their friendships and show school spirit.

“Hopefully they have a little fun and learn good sportsmanship,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy children cheer for their favorite teachers who challenged students to kickball game on Feb. 1, 2018.
Catie Amodeo catches a fly ball during the teachers versus students kickball game at Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy in Aspinwall.
Lauren Lamer and Amara McKoy celebrate during the teachers versus students kickball game on Feb. 1 at Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy.
Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy Principal Mark Grgurich takes a kick during the teacher versus students kickball game.
Students at Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy cheer on their favorite players in the teachers versus students kickball game.
Students battle Principal Mark Grgurich for the ball during a game of kickball at Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy.
