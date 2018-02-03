Aspinwall water service could be restored today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Water could be restored today to about 800 homes in upper Aspinwall.

Residents are without water for the third day after the borough experienced breaks in three water mains on Feb. 1.

A boil water advisory is in effect for residents who live on Eighth Street and above, according to the Department of Environmental Protection. Water service in lower Aspinwall is not impacted.

The breaks were detected on West 8th, Center Avenue and 11th Street.

Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley expected the advisory to last two days after the lines were repaired by borough crews, who worked through the night on Feb. 1.

Residents are not to drink water without boiling it for at least one minute. They are aked to used boiled or bottled water for ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation also.

A DEP notice revealed that a loss of pressure in the waterlines due to the breaks could lead to disease-causing organisms. The borough will conduct water quality tests before the boil advisory is lifted.

Bottled water is available at the borough building along Commercial Avenue and Fire Station No. 2 on Center Ave.

Residents who bring a container to Fire Station No. 1 along 1st Street can get water to flush toilets.

O'Malley advised residents to check the borough website at aspinwallpa.com for updates.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.