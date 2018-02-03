Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy's Leah Powers named Class A Coach of the Year

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Leah Powers was named 2017 Class A girls Coach of the Year.
submitted
Shady Side Academy's Leah Powers has been named the state's 2017 Class A girls Coach of the Year by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.

Powers led the varsity girls soccer team to its first PIAA title in 2017.

She was presented with the award at a banquet on Jan. 27 in Harrisburg where eight high school soccer coaches from across the state were honored, one each from boys and girls class A, AA, AAA and AAAA.

Powers is a senior school science teacher and longtime assistant girls soccer coach at SSA. She served as head coach for the 2017 season while Mary Lynch was on maternity leave and led the team to a 17-4 record and the program's first-ever state title.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

