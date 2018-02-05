Fox Chapel Area to present 'Shrek'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel Area High School students will present “Shrek the Musical” March 15-18.

The shows will be at 7 p.m. March 15-17 and at 2 p.m. March 18 in the high school auditorium.

Tickets cost $13 and all seats are reserved. Tickets are for sale at fcasd.edu/tickets. They also will be sold at the high school box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3 and noon to 5 p.m. March 10.

If available, tickets will be sold at the door.

High school students will host a “Swamp Party” on March 18 for children age 10 and younger to interact with actors in the show. The event will include snacks, crafts, activities, a treat bag and character autographs. It will be from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Tickets cost $5.

Children must be accompanied by an adult, whose admission is free.

The high school is at 611 Field Club Road in O'Hara.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.