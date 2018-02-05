Fox Chapel Area to present 'Shrek'
Updated 8 hours ago
Fox Chapel Area High School students will present “Shrek the Musical” March 15-18.
The shows will be at 7 p.m. March 15-17 and at 2 p.m. March 18 in the high school auditorium.
Tickets cost $13 and all seats are reserved. Tickets are for sale at fcasd.edu/tickets. They also will be sold at the high school box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3 and noon to 5 p.m. March 10.
If available, tickets will be sold at the door.
High school students will host a “Swamp Party” on March 18 for children age 10 and younger to interact with actors in the show. The event will include snacks, crafts, activities, a treat bag and character autographs. It will be from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Tickets cost $5.
Children must be accompanied by an adult, whose admission is free.
The high school is at 611 Field Club Road in O'Hara.
