Foxwall EMS earns state grant for equipment

Foxwall EMS this week was awarded a $7,037 state grant that officials said will be used to buy equipment for the 27-man all-volunteer roster.

Commander Josh Worth said the money is crucial because the volunteer group depends on community donations and insurance reimbursements to operate.

“As a nonprofit organization without government funding, we rely heavily on receiving grants and donations to keep the service running and financially stable,” Worth said.

The grant was made available through the state Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

It comes from slot machine proceeds, not the general fund tax revenue.

The money is part of awards totaling more than $179,000 to 16 volunteer fire and ambulance companies.

Chief of Operations Rick Duffy said low subscription returns and increased costs have caused the service to dip into its savings to meet financial needs.

The service receives about $30,000 total from the municipal tax dollars each year.

Foxwall has operating expenses of about $300,000 a year, Duffy said.

Founded in 1978, Foxwall provides advanced life support ambulance service to Fox Chapel and Aspinwall, as well as mutual aid to other communities in the area. The crew responded to 700 calls last year.

Leaders were hoping to replace one of its two ambulances in 2018 but that was postponed to 2022.

Foxwall has two ambulances, one purchased in 2008 and one in 2013. A new vehicle will cost about $180,000.

