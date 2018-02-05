Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy's Eliana Gagnon displays art at Chatham gallery

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
'Kindred' by Eliana Gagnon.
'Kindred' by Eliana Gagnon.
'Thorns in His Flesh' by Eliana Gagnon.
'Thorns in His Flesh' by Eliana Gagnon.
'Changing Up the Look' by Eliana Gagnon.
'Changing Up the Look' by Eliana Gagnon.

Shady Side Academy junior Eliana Gagnon was selected to feature artwork in Chatham University's “Art as Survival: Creations of Black Youth” exhibit, now through Feb. 17.

The exhibit is sponsored by Chatham University's Office of Multicultural Affairs, which seeks to show that black youth are often activists at the forefront of social movement, college representatives said.

“Being able to be part of an exhibit like this, which highlights the artistic abilities of the African-American youth, means more to me than I can express,” Gagnon said. “My portraits that will be in the exhibit all purposefully depict African Americans with different kinds of hair and sense of style in order to show that there is great diversity within the African-American community.”

Young black artists ages 10-25 from across Pittsburgh were invited to submit visual artwork to be displayed in the Chatham art gallery during Black History Month. From them, 48 pieces were chosen for this exhibit, including four portraits from Gagnon titled “Kindred,” “Captivating Gaze,” “The Igbo Ada Eze” and “Changing Up the Look.”

The Chatham University art gallery is on the campus along Woodland Road in Shadyside.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

