Aspinwall's boil water advisory lifted

The boil water advisory in Aspinwall was lifted this morning after three days without service.

Borough officials tweeted the alert at about 9:40 a.m., telling residents of upper Aspinwall that the water is clean and safe to drink.

Residents who live on Eighth Street and above were without water since Feb. 1 when crews found breaks in three borough waterlines.

The leaks were detected on West 8th, Center Avenue and 11th Street, prompting the Department of Environmental Protection to issue an advisory. Loss of pressure in the waterlines due to the breaks could have led to disease-causing organisms and residents were instructed to boil water for at least one minute before consuming, bathing or brushing their teeth.

Water service in lower Aspinwall was not impacted.

