Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Richland's Jacob Pavlecic seeking House seat in state's 30th District

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Jacob Pavlecic, 20, a Richland resident and University of Pittsburgh student, is seeking a House seat in the state's 30th district.
submitted
Jacob Pavlecic, 20, a Richland resident and University of Pittsburgh student, is seeking a House seat in the state's 30th district.

Updated 8 hours ago

A 20-year-old Richland resident is seeking to unseat Republican state Rep. Hal English to represent the 30th legislative district, which includes Fox Chapel and parts of O'Hara.

Democrat Jacob Pavlecic , a student at the University of Pittsburgh, is running on the platform, “Fresh face, fresh perspective.”

“I want to restore people's faith in democracy,” he said. “It's time for people to know they can trust politicians.”

English , a Hampton lawyer, has served the 30th district since 2013. The region also includes Hampton, Shaler and Richland.

Having graduated from Pine-Richland High School just three years ago — and not too far removed from earning the rank of Eagle Scout — Pavlecic admits he's an atypical candidate but said he is eager to prove himself to constituents.

“I think people are a little skeptical but I do care deeply about policy,” Pavlecic said. “I've done my homework.”

Pavlecic will join Valley Democrats at “Rally in the Valley” from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 28 at Futules' Harmar House, 1321 Freeport Road, Cheswick.

He hopes to meet with voters and discuss issues important to his campaign among which he said are policy reform for legislative per diems, healthcare costs and occupational licensing.

Pavlecic called unacceptable the practice of state legislators outside of Harrisburg being permitted to claim up to $189 a day without receipts.

“Receipts must be provided, extra funds must be returned to the treasury, and the total amount of per diems must be capped on a yearly basis,” he said.

Pavlecic said he believes in research and details that lead to evidence-based solutions.

He plans this month to canvass Fox Chapel and O'Hara neighborhoods to introduce himself to residents.

While Pavlecic didn't plan a path in politics — law school applications are on hiatus — he said the 2016 election left he and friends desperate for change.

“My friend said to me genuinely, ‘If you really want to get into the policy, why can't we be the change?”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me