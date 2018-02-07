Shady Side Academy third graders donate 388 pairs of pajamas to foster care
Updated 7 hours ago
Shady Side Academy third graders collected 388 pairs of pajamas and raised $350 to purchase additional pj's for local foster care children.
The drive from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 was the second consecutive pajama fundraiser to benefit the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program.
The third graders set a goal of collecting 275 pairs of pajamas and invited junior school students to pay $1 to wear pajamas to school.
Donations were delivered to local foster care agencies that include Every Child, Pressley Ridge, Three Rivers Adoption Council and Ward Home.
Students said they were inspired to start the fundraiser by Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles, who is the spokesperson for the Mattress Firm Foster Kids campaign.
Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.