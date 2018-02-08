O'Hara to vote on plan for Kerr construction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

O'Hara council is expected to vote Tuesday on a final land development plan for the new Kerr Elementary School.

Fox Chapel Area School District has proposed building a 72,519 square-foot school on the same Kittanning Pike campus of the existing Kerr school.

Construction is expected to cost $18 million. As proposed, the building would be a two-story, L-shape with instructional classrooms that support student collaboration. It would include increased open areas and could include a maker's space and room for a pre-kindergarten program.

The project would include expanded parking, stormwater management and landscaping buffers between the neighboring residential district.

Construction bids would go out this spring, if approved.

The current Kerr was built in the 1920s. It will be demolished once the new building is operational to make way for an expanded parking lot.

Council meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 in the municipal building along Fox Chapel Road.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.