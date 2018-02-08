Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy's Feno Monaco wins first at state Junior Academy of Science

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Shady Side Academy sophomore Feno Monaco.
Updated 10 hours ago

Shady Side Academy sophomore Feno Monaco earned first place at the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (PJAS) regional competition on Feb. 3 at Duquesne University.

Monaco advances to the PJAS state competition at Penn State University in May.

His project, “What's Up With Water?” studied heavy metals in ice rinks across the country.

The Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science is designed to promote interest in science through investigations. Junior and senior high students are invited to participate in competitions by conducting a research project in one of 12 categories and then presenting it to a team of judges.

Monaco is coached by SSA teachers Heather Fani and Emily Hayes-Rowan.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

