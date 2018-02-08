Sharpsburg wins $1.5 million from PennDOT for 19th Street upgrades

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sharpsburg has landed a second, $1.5 million grant from PennDOT to reconstruct 19th Street as a potential access to the Riverfront 47 development.

The borough received $1.5 million in December for the same project, Manager Bill Rossey said.

“This money is just another step towards the future development of the Riverfront 47 project,” he said.

Governor Tom Wolf today announced a $41.5 million investment from the state's Multimodal Transportation Fund that will benefit 45 highway, bridge, bike and pedestrian, and waterways projects. Projects span 22 counties.

“Our multimodal investments support important projects that help residents and local economies,” Wolf said. “We are making possible improvements that will bring significant benefits to these communities.”

Work at 19th Street will include intersection upgrades, signal installation, overpass removal and retaining wall construction.

The Riverfront 47 commercial development proposed by The Mosites Co. could bring housing, light industry and shopping to a 1.5-mile stretch of land in Sharpsburg, O'Hara and Aspinwall.

“The much needed improvements at 19th Street can't happen soon enough,” Rossey said.

The borough's public works building sits off 19th Street, along with Silky's Crows Nest and a few other businesses.

Mosites will pay a 30 percent match for the work.

The borough's application was among 222 reviewed by the state. Wolf said the department made selections based on safety benefits, regional economic conditions, job creation, energy efficiency and operational sustainability.

PennDOT will open the next round of Multimodal Transportation Fund grant applications on Feb. 26.

Other approved projects in this round included $315,000 to Bellevue for improvements to the West Riverview Avenue retaining wall, $100,000 to Homestead for a one-mile trail and bike park to connect to the Great Allegheny Passage Bicycle Trail along Waterfront Drive and $1.6 million to Castle Shannon to create links between the three transit stations there.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.