Registration open for Camp Guyasuta's summer STEM camp

There may be snow on the ground this week but Camp Guyasuta in O'Hara already is preparing for its summer STEM Adventure day camp.

Registration is open for the adventure camp to be hosted at the 175-acre facility off of 23rd Street in Sharpsburg.

“Your Summer Awakens” will run in five separate sessions during June and July.

Cost starts at $205.

“We will offer five weeks of an awesome day camp that are co-ed and open to all youth,” Ranger Mike Daniher said.

The program will offer early arrival and late pick-up to accommodate parents' work schedules, Daniher said.

Activities for ages six to 10 will include swimming, shooting, climbing, games, hikes and creek exploration.

Older teens will also have zip lines and kayaking.

Daniher said days are filled with fun but are presented in an environment of learning and teamwork.

“We provide opportunities for personal growth, increased self-esteem and development of leadership skills,” Daniher said.

For more information or to reserve a spot, visit campguyasuta.org or call 412-782-2669.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.