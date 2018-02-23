Acrobatic troupe PUSH performs at Shady Side Academy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Acrobatic troupe PUSH Physical Theatre will perform its gravity-defying show March 10 at Shady Side Academy to conclude this year's Hillman Performing Arts Series.

It will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Hillman Center for Performing Arts on the senior school campus, 423 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel.

Tickets cost $30 for adults, $24 for senior citizens and $16 for children 18 and younger. They can be purchased online at thehillman.org or by phone at 412-968-3040.

The troupe uses physical storytelling to express the strength of the human soul expressed by the power of the human body.

As part of their visit, performers will host a master class for SSA Senior School theater students.

Next up at the Hillman Center for Performing Arts is “A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald,” featuring vocalist Delores King Williams and the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra on April 14.

