Fox Chapel

Lab Ratz Science Club coming to Sharpsburg thanks to Women's Board grant

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Shawn Miller hands out cow eyeballs to kids at a Lab Ratz Camp at Hampton High School in 2016. Miller, of Shaler, started Lab Ratz after graduating from Duquesne University and now has programs in locations as far as New Jersey.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
Updated 22 hours ago

Lab Ratz Science Club starts tomorrow at Sharpsburg Community Library .

Students in grades three to five can attend after school, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, for hands-on fun with basic science principles and first-hand experimentation. The class is limited to 15 students.

Paid for by the Women's Board of Pittsburgh, the program aims to spur creativity and encourage children to question the world around them. It runs Feb. 14 to March 21.

Each session explores a different topic that might include animal specimens, chemical reactions and inner workings of the human body. Some classes might dissect a dogfish shark.

For more, call the library at 412-781-0783.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

