Fox Chapel Area presents 'Shrek' March 15-18

The high school is at 611 Field Club Road in O'Hara.

Children must be accompanied by an adult, whose admission is free.

High school students will host a Swamp Party on March 18 for children 10 and younger to interact with actors in the show. The event will include snacks, crafts, activities, a treat bag and character autographs. It will be from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Tickets cost $5.

A green ogre, a princess and a wise-cracking donkey will leave audience members in stitches during Fox Chapel Area's spring production of “Shrek: The Musical.”

“This is a show that everyone will love,” said Aspinwall senior Kieran Bartels, who plays a convincing red dragon in love with the sassy donkey. “It sends a good message to be yourself.”

“Shrek” will show at 7 p.m. March 15-17 and at 2 p.m. March 18 in the high school auditorium.

Tickets cost $13 and are for sale at fcasd.edu/tickets. If available, tickets will be sold at the door.

Based on William Steig's 1990 fairy tale, the plot stars an ogre named Shrek who is displeased when his swamp is inundated with fairy tale creatures banished there by the evil Lord Farquaad.

To regain control of his land, Shrek agrees to bring Farquaad a queen. His odyssey to find a love interest brings mayhem, adventure and unexpected love, which all deliver a message of self-confidence.

“Everything leads to the deeper meaning that it doesn't matter what you look like, it matters who you are,” said Bartels, 18.

The actress said it's ironic that she loves being on stage.

“I don't do talent shows or anything like that,” she said. “But I love playing a character.”

Director Ben Murray said he's proud that students take part in every aspect of the show, from set construction and painting, to the stage crew, to the actors and musicians in the orchestra. More than 140 students are involved in the production.

“This show requires a ton of work on all levels and we are proud of the work our students have been doing so far,” he said.

A technical challenge, “Shrek” requires a 20-foot dragon puppet, extensive lighting design and an intricate set.

“Coordinating all of this is challenging, however, our student leadership team does incredible work making sure that everything runs smoothly,” Murray said.

Senior Chris Bonavita, 18, is embracing his role as Pinocchio, one of many characters to invade Shrek's swamp.

After landing the role of Cinderella's prince in last year's “Into the Woods,” Bonavita welcomed the chance to let loose.

“It's more of a child-like role this year,” he said. “I get to talk in a really high voice. It's been a lot of fun.”

He said the show is a bittersweet send off. Theater at Fox Chapel Area has become a community for those involved, he said.

“I'm upset it's going to be over,” he said. “It's a great atmosphere.”

Stage director and set designer Bill Ivins, of Indiana Township, said the show is great for people of all ages and that the over-arching message is profound for the today's times.

“It's a story of acceptance and understanding. It's about being true to yourself, even if that means you are different from the rest,” he said. “What makes us special is what makes us stronger.”

Ivins, artistic director of Stage Right Performing Arts and Education, said “Shrek” has a lot of moving parts — and an even larger number of costumes.

“The hair and make-up alone is a massive undertaking,” he said. “The music is gorgeous and the students have been singing tirelessly for many, many weeks and they sound amazing.

“The members of the large pit orchestra, under the direction of Dennis Emmert, seem to love the music in this show, too, and also sound fantastic.”

Stage manager Emilia Cano-Czagany, 17, agreed that the workload has been challenging.

The senior said the show is a perfect way to culminate her four years of work behind-the-scenes.

“I do all the stuff that no one pays attention to, which I like,” she said. “It feels good to see the work come together and I laugh every time I watch the show.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.