Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area presents 'Shrek' March 15-18

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 5, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
The lead characters of the Fox Chapel Area High School pose for photos for their upcoming spring musical Shrek. Standing in front is Lord Farquaad, played by Jeremy Platt. Back row, on left, is the Dragon (Kieran Bartels) , the Donkey (Oscar Izenson), Shrek (Gabe Fynsk), and Princess Fiona (Diedre Roberts).
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
The lead characters of the Fox Chapel Area High School pose for photos for their upcoming spring musical Shrek. Standing in front is Lord Farquaad, played by Jeremy Platt. Back row, on left, is the Dragon (Kieran Bartels) , the Donkey (Oscar Izenson), Shrek (Gabe Fynsk), and Princess Fiona (Diedre Roberts).
Shrek (Gabe Frysk) and Princess Fiona (Deidre Roberts) rehearse a scene in the castle for the Fox Chapel Area High School musical.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Shrek (Gabe Frysk) and Princess Fiona (Deidre Roberts) rehearse a scene in the castle for the Fox Chapel Area High School musical.
During a rehearsal scene at the Fox Chapel Area High School for 'Shrek,' the Donkey (Oscar Izenson) is lured by the Dragon (Kieran Bartels).
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
During a rehearsal scene at the Fox Chapel Area High School for 'Shrek,' the Donkey (Oscar Izenson) is lured by the Dragon (Kieran Bartels).
Fox Chapel Area High School musical director Ben Murray works with the chorus on songs for the spring musical, 'Shrek.'
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Fox Chapel Area High School musical director Ben Murray works with the chorus on songs for the spring musical, 'Shrek.'

Updated 10 minutes ago

A green ogre, a princess and a wise-cracking donkey will leave audience members in stitches during Fox Chapel Area's spring production of “Shrek: The Musical.”

“This is a show that everyone will love,” said Aspinwall senior Kieran Bartels, who plays a convincing red dragon in love with the sassy donkey. “It sends a good message to be yourself.”

“Shrek” will show at 7 p.m. March 15-17 and at 2 p.m. March 18 in the high school auditorium.

Tickets cost $13 and are for sale at fcasd.edu/tickets. If available, tickets will be sold at the door.

Based on William Steig's 1990 fairy tale, the plot stars an ogre named Shrek who is displeased when his swamp is inundated with fairy tale creatures banished there by the evil Lord Farquaad.

To regain control of his land, Shrek agrees to bring Farquaad a queen. His odyssey to find a love interest brings mayhem, adventure and unexpected love, which all deliver a message of self-confidence.

“Everything leads to the deeper meaning that it doesn't matter what you look like, it matters who you are,” said Bartels, 18.

The actress said it's ironic that she loves being on stage.

“I don't do talent shows or anything like that,” she said. “But I love playing a character.”

Director Ben Murray said he's proud that students take part in every aspect of the show, from set construction and painting, to the stage crew, to the actors and musicians in the orchestra. More than 140 students are involved in the production.

“This show requires a ton of work on all levels and we are proud of the work our students have been doing so far,” he said.

A technical challenge, “Shrek” requires a 20-foot dragon puppet, extensive lighting design and an intricate set.

“Coordinating all of this is challenging, however, our student leadership team does incredible work making sure that everything runs smoothly,” Murray said.

Senior Chris Bonavita, 18, is embracing his role as Pinocchio, one of many characters to invade Shrek's swamp.

After landing the role of Cinderella's prince in last year's “Into the Woods,” Bonavita welcomed the chance to let loose.

“It's more of a child-like role this year,” he said. “I get to talk in a really high voice. It's been a lot of fun.”

He said the show is a bittersweet send off. Theater at Fox Chapel Area has become a community for those involved, he said.

“I'm upset it's going to be over,” he said. “It's a great atmosphere.”

Stage director and set designer Bill Ivins, of Indiana Township, said the show is great for people of all ages and that the over-arching message is profound for the today's times.

“It's a story of acceptance and understanding. It's about being true to yourself, even if that means you are different from the rest,” he said. “What makes us special is what makes us stronger.”

Ivins, artistic director of Stage Right Performing Arts and Education, said “Shrek” has a lot of moving parts — and an even larger number of costumes.

“The hair and make-up alone is a massive undertaking,” he said. “The music is gorgeous and the students have been singing tirelessly for many, many weeks and they sound amazing.

“The members of the large pit orchestra, under the direction of Dennis Emmert, seem to love the music in this show, too, and also sound fantastic.”

Stage manager Emilia Cano-Czagany, 17, agreed that the workload has been challenging.

The senior said the show is a perfect way to culminate her four years of work behind-the-scenes.

“I do all the stuff that no one pays attention to, which I like,” she said. “It feels good to see the work come together and I laugh every time I watch the show.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me