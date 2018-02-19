Part of Aspinwall under boil-water advisory following line break

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Residents in a section of Aspinwall are being advised to boil their water before drinking as a result of a water-line break that occurred on Sunday, borough officials announced.

The advisory is for homes along 8th Street and the hill above, according to an alert posted on the borough's website .

Water service in lower Aspinwall has not been affected.

The break occurred along Guyasuta Lane and has been repaired, officials said.

The advisory was issued because the line break caused a loss in water pressure, which could allow disease-causing organisms to enter the distribution system, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Residents should allow water to boil for at least 1 minute and let it cool down before use.

Residents can get bottled drinking water at a station set up at Aspinwall Fire House No. 2, which is located at the top of Center Avenue.

Water for non-drinking purposes is available at Aspinwall Fire Station No. 1 located behind the borough building on First Street. Residents should bring their own containers to fill.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.