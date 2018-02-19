Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Part of Aspinwall under boil-water advisory following line break

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
Aspinwall borough workers dig to repair a water main along Guyasuta Lane on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. The break resulted in boil water advisory for residents on 8th Street and above.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Aspinwall volunteer firefighter Warren VanAvery helps provde residents with bottled water after a water-line break resulted in a boil water advisory being issued on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. The advisory remained in effect on Monday. The bottled water is available at Fire Station 2 on Center Avenue. Residents also can bring containers to Fire Station No. 1 behind the borough building on First Street to get water for other uses.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 14 hours ago

Residents in a section of Aspinwall are being advised to boil their water before drinking as a result of a water-line break that occurred on Sunday, borough officials announced.

The advisory is for homes along 8th Street and the hill above, according to an alert posted on the borough's website .

Water service in lower Aspinwall has not been affected.

The break occurred along Guyasuta Lane and has been repaired, officials said.

The advisory was issued because the line break caused a loss in water pressure, which could allow disease-causing organisms to enter the distribution system, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Residents should allow water to boil for at least 1 minute and let it cool down before use.

Residents can get bottled drinking water at a station set up at Aspinwall Fire House No. 2, which is located at the top of Center Avenue.

Water for non-drinking purposes is available at Aspinwall Fire Station No. 1 located behind the borough building on First Street. Residents should bring their own containers to fill.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

