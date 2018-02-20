Ann Marsico resigns from Aspinwall council, cites frustration with board direction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ann Marsico on Monday resigned from Aspinwall council.

The councilwoman in her letter of resignation did not include a reason for stepping down after serving less than two months of her second term, said Borough Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley. But in a letter Marsico sent to The Herald, she said she quit because of her inability to work with other members of the board.

“I am unable to continue this level of service under the direction of this council,” Marsico said. “The current leadership appears to lack respect for the office, has little recognition of borough residents and gives the perception of orchestrated meetings.”

Marsico could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

She said she's been honored to serve constituents but could not continue on a board that she feels is misdirected, her letter said.

“After only serving one month and 19 days into this current term, I am resigning from this office,” she said.

Council president Tim McLaughlin said he's sorry to see Marsico resign and wished her luck.

Calls made to other council members for comment were not immediately returned.

State borough code gives council 45 days to accept the resignation during a public meeting and 30 days after that to appoint a replacement, according to Solicitor Steve Korbel. Council's next regular meeting is 7 p.m. March 7 in the municipal building, 217 Commercial Ave.

