Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Spin Your Wheels at Aspinwall Riverfront Park to benefit Riding for the Handicapped

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
Katherine Hook, left, and Jennifer Evashavik use staionary spinning bicycles during the Spin Your Wheels fundraiser they have organized for three years. This year's event will be April 7.
Katherine Hook, left, and Jennifer Evashavik use staionary spinning bicycles during the Spin Your Wheels fundraiser they have organized for three years. This year's event will be April 7.

Updated 10 hours ago

Exercise with a purpose during the fourth annual Spin Your Wheels fundraiser to benefit Riding for the Handicapped of Western PA, a group that provides therapeutic horseback riding for children with intellectual or physical disabilities.

Hosted by Aspinwall councilwoman Jen Evashavik, Katherine Hook and Andrea Giffith, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7 at Aspinwall Riverfront Park, a change in venue from an indoor location in previous years.

“We are taking the fitness party outdoors this year where riders can choose anywhere from one to four hours of spin classes or participate in at least eight different group fitness classes,” Evashavik said.

There will be raffles, refreshments, food and a DJ. Non-cycling classes include dance cardio, Piyo, Zumba and yoga. There will also be classes for children.

Back this year is Mindful Movement, a wellness class for people with special needs, and new will be sensory therapy support training by Open Up PGH for families with special needs children.

Costs vary for each class. To register, visit crowdrise.com/spinyourwheels2018

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me