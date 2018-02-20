Spin Your Wheels at Aspinwall Riverfront Park to benefit Riding for the Handicapped

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Exercise with a purpose during the fourth annual Spin Your Wheels fundraiser to benefit Riding for the Handicapped of Western PA, a group that provides therapeutic horseback riding for children with intellectual or physical disabilities.

Hosted by Aspinwall councilwoman Jen Evashavik, Katherine Hook and Andrea Giffith, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7 at Aspinwall Riverfront Park, a change in venue from an indoor location in previous years.

“We are taking the fitness party outdoors this year where riders can choose anywhere from one to four hours of spin classes or participate in at least eight different group fitness classes,” Evashavik said.

There will be raffles, refreshments, food and a DJ. Non-cycling classes include dance cardio, Piyo, Zumba and yoga. There will also be classes for children.

Back this year is Mindful Movement, a wellness class for people with special needs, and new will be sensory therapy support training by Open Up PGH for families with special needs children.

Costs vary for each class. To register, visit crowdrise.com/spinyourwheels2018

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.