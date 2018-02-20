Meeting to educate on fracking in the Fox Chapel Area School District

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Residents of the Fox Chapel Area School District can learn more about planned fracking in the region during a Feb. 27 meeting.

It will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Indiana Township Town Hall, 3710 Saxonburg Blvd.

Fracking is planned in portions of the district, most notably on property about two miles from Dorseyville Middle School and Hartwood Elementary School, both along Saxonburg Boulevard. A Range Resources well pad is under construction not too far from Camp Deer Creek, which sits at the end of Eisele Road.

Guest speakers at the meeting include Chatham University scholar Patricia DeMarco, land use attorney Ryan Hamilton and Pitt's director of the Center for Healthy Environments, James Fabisiak.

Hosted by the Fox Chapel Area Fracking Safety Awareness group, the meeting is designed to educate residents about natural gas drilling. Experts will address topics like the fracking process, zoning laws, water impact, air quality and public health.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

