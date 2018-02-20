Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy's Eliana Gagnon will have art displayed at Warhol

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Eliana Gagnon
submitted
Eliana Gagnon
'She Won't Be Dragged Down' is a piece of art created by Shady Side Academy student Eliana Gagnon.
submitted
'She Won't Be Dragged Down' is a piece of art created by Shady Side Academy student Eliana Gagnon.

Updated 9 hours ago

Shady Side Academy junior Eliana Gagnon's artwork will be displayed at The Andy Warhol Museum in March after being chosen for the exhibition “Stay Woke.”

“Once I heard about this exhibit, I knew that I wanted to enter a piece into it,” Gagnon said. “My particular picture centers on female strength despite the societal oppression that still exists today.”

Her artwork, “She Won't Be Dragged Down,” will be unveiled at 5 p.m. March 16 and shown in the youth art exhibit through March 23. Gagnon said her piece depicts a woman “dragged down by society, as shown by the downward arrow that outlines the face,” but whose eyes show fearlessness and optimism.

The Warhol's call for youth artists asked for work created in response to the current political climate, social justice issues and activism from a youth's point of view. The results spanned a range of schools, age groups, backgrounds and perspectives.

Gagnon in February had four pieces of artwork on display in Chatham University's “Art as Survival: Creations of Black Youth” exhibit.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

