Traditional art of pysanky offered at Sharpsburg Community Library

Residents can learn the meticulous art of Ukrainian Easter egg decorating at the Sharpsburg Community Library .

Classes will be 6 to 8 p.m. March 7, 14 and 21.

Class costs $35 and includes supplies.

Also known as pysanky, Ukrainian Easter eggs are created with traditional folk designs using a wax-resistant method.

The word pysanka means “to write,” demonstrating that the designs are created with beeswax.

There are several superstitions attached to pysanky, including that the eggs are believed to protect households from evil spirits.

Pysanky with spiral motifs are thought to be the most powerful.

Students will learn the basics of creating the eggs and a bit of the history too.

To register, call the librar at 412-781-0783.

