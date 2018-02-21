Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Traditional art of pysanky offered at Sharpsburg Community Library

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
The art of pysanky will be taught at the Sharpsburg Community Library.
The art of pysanky will be taught at the Sharpsburg Community Library.

Residents can learn the meticulous art of Ukrainian Easter egg decorating at the Sharpsburg Community Library .

Classes will be 6 to 8 p.m. March 7, 14 and 21.

Class costs $35 and includes supplies.

Also known as pysanky, Ukrainian Easter eggs are created with traditional folk designs using a wax-resistant method.

The word pysanka means “to write,” demonstrating that the designs are created with beeswax.

There are several superstitions attached to pysanky, including that the eggs are believed to protect households from evil spirits.

Pysanky with spiral motifs are thought to be the most powerful.

Students will learn the basics of creating the eggs and a bit of the history too.

To register, call the librar at 412-781-0783.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

