Shady Side Acdemy students win 45 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

Shady Side Academy Senior School students won 45 regional awards in the 2018 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition, including eight Gold Keys that will advance to the national competition.

In art, Gold Key students were junior Nicholas Lauer in photography, junior Hank Lin in mixed media, sophomore Sanjna Narayan in painting and sophomore Arusha Nirvan in digital art.

In the writing competition, Gold Keys went to junior Nick Sawicki in critical essay and senior Emily Weiss in flash fiction.

Junior Eliana Gagnon earned honors in both categories with Silver Key and four honorable mentions in art and a Silver Key in writing.

Other awardees include Silver Keys Akshay Amesur, Cathy Chen, Vita Yang, Emily Zhang and honorable mentions Cloris Cai, Paige Golden, Djibril Branche and Amy Yu.

Founded in 1923, the program has recognized ingenuity and talent of teens in grades seven through 12. They can win scholarships and have their works exhibited and published. This year, there were 350,000 submissions.

Regional Gold Keys are judged nationally by a panel of industry experts and national medalists are recognized at a ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

