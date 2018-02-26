'Frustrated' Aspinwall councilwoman's resignation draws limited response from board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At least one Aspinwall councilman was surprised by Councilwoman Ann Marsico's resignation last week and challenged her allegation that the outcome of board meetings appears to be orchestrated beforehand.

Councilman Dave Brown promised residents he is trying to make all council business transparent for the public.

He was the only council member to respond to a request for comments to a letter Marsico sent to The Herald on Feb. 19, the day she also submitted her resignation to the borough. The councilwoman's letter cited her inability to work with a board that she said lacks respect for the office. She also called the council “misdirected” in her letter.

“Like Ann, I deplore back-door dealings,” Brown said. “Unlike her, I do not believe the current members of council have engaged in this kind of behavior.”

Two months into her second term, Marsico submitted a letter of resignation to the borough without explanation, Manager Melissa Lang O'Malley said.

Marsico later said that she has grown frustrated with decisions that are being made that are not in the best interest of the borough. She declined to give examples.

The Herald sought comment from each of the six council members. Councilwoman Lara Voytko deferred comment to President Tim McLaughlin. No other council members responded.

“I'm sorry to see Ann resign. I wish her luck,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin would not comment about the specifics of Marsico's letter.

In recent meetings, Marsico clashed with other council members on the suggestion to promote police Officer Dave Nemec to acting chief while a search for a full-time department head was ongoing. Nemec was named officer-in-charge when Chief David Caplan resigned in the fall.

The move to acting chief meant a $300 salary bump and more administrative duties for Nemec.

Marsico spoke against the promotion, saying she believed Nemec lacks leadership qualities.

Council at the time agreed to postpone the vote, but then approved it at a later meeting.

“I wasn't present at that meeting,” Marsico said. “Council didn't hold any previous open discussions about that issue that I'm aware of.”

The councilwoman said she couldn't continue under those circumstances.

Brown voted to promote Nemec in February after consulting with neighboring police chiefs, he said.

“Several local police chiefs strongly recommended that Aspinwall appoint an acting chief now rather than muddle through for the foreseeable future with an officer-in-charge,” Brown said. “These chiefs have also known (Nemec) for many years and felt he would be up to the job.”

It is an interim appointment and will not prevent council from proceeding with the process of hiring a new, permanent chief, Brown said.

He thanked Marsico for her years of service and promised that no major decisions would be made regarding police regionalization or riverfront development without the community's awareness.

State borough code gives council 45 days to accept the resignation during a public meeting and 30 days after that to appoint a replacement, according to solicitor Steve Korbel. Council's next regular meeting is 7 p.m. March 7 in the municipal building, 217 Commercial Ave.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.