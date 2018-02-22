Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area Adult Education offers fresh start course for job-seekers

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 12:10 p.m.
New Choices instructors Gail Ivey (far left) and Gail Hague (third from right) with recent graduates of the New Choices program, a career development class that is now available through Fox Chapel Area Adult Education. Class starts on March 6.
submitted
New Choices instructors Gail Ivey (far left) and Gail Hague (third from right) with recent graduates of the New Choices program, a career development class that is now available through Fox Chapel Area Adult Education. Class starts on March 6.
New Choices instructor Nieves Stiker (left) presents a rose to participant Nancy Gmitter..
submitted
New Choices instructor Nieves Stiker (left) presents a rose to participant Nancy Gmitter..

Updated 13 hours ago

A career development program aimed at people seeking a fresh start is being offered through Fox Chapel Area Adult Education .

Classes start March 6 for the course called Personalized Career Coaching that covers job searches, resumes, networking advice and interview techniques.

Sponsored by Pennsylvania Women Work's New Choices program, the course targets job-seekers both male or female looking for renewed confidence, said Julie Marx-Lally, executive director and CEO.

The course runs 10 sessions at Fox Chapel Area High School.

A Fox Chapel resident, Marx-Lally experienced the same life challenges as many of her clients. After divorcing in 2003, she found more challenges than expected while trying to resume her career and making up for family time off.

“As a single mom coming back to work, I would have loved to participate in a program like this,” she said. “New Choices would have made me feel much more prepared for the huge life change of striking out on my own, while looking out for my finances, my working life and my family.”

PA Women Work's New Choices counselors focus on personal goals, confidence-building and emotional and financial recovery. Marx-Lally said these are “pieces of job-seekers' lives that have to come together in order to achieve stability and happiness in a career path.”

After beginning in the 1970s as a grassroots movement to support growing numbers of women as breadwinners, PA Women Work incorporated in 1993 and today serves people in 27 counties with active classrooms throughout the Pittsburgh area.

The program has grown in response to changes in the regional workforce, Marx-Lally said. In her five years as CEO, there have been new courses launched that are designed for young, urban parents, immigrants and refugees and professionals seeking mentorship and networking opportunities.

The group's short-term mentorship program, 3 Cups of Coffee, is now in its fourth year and has had strong results, Marx-Lally said. A recent survey of the program conducted through Chatham University found that 86 percent of participants attributed their new jobs directly to help they received from their mentors, she said.

“It may be a brief class but the transformation that takes place is an amazing first step in the direction of new career opportunities,” Marx-Lally said.

“Once a woman or a man gets that first dose of renewed confidence, they begin to set goals and imagine new possibilities for themselves,” she said. “From there, success starts to snowball. That's what New Choices is really for: the confidence and clarity it takes to jump-start your career. That's what we specialize in.”

To register, call Fox Chapel Area Adult Education Executive Director Sue Goodwin at 412-696-1410 or email director@fcaae.org.

For a listing of New Choices and other classes, visit PAWomenWork.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me