Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Lauri Ann West hires Sam McClelland as new fitness coordinator

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
Sam McClelland is the new fitness coordinator at Lauri Ann West Community Center in O'Hara.
submitted
Sam McClelland is the new fitness coordinator at Lauri Ann West Community Center in O'Hara.

Updated 9 hours ago

Oakmont resident and certified personal trainer Sam McClelland is the new Fitness Coordinator at Lauri Ann West Community Center in O'Hara.

McClelland has worked as a trainer and group exercise instructor at the facility since July 2017.

“I am looking forward to expanding my role,” McClelland said. “What I'm most looking forward to is working with our entire membership to improve health and wellness and provide the best member experience throughout the community.”

McClelland has a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh and is a certified fitness nutrition specialist from the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

She previously served as the lead personal trainer at the Penn Hills YMCA.

“I want to ensure that our group exercise classes and fitness offerings are varied and first-rate,” she said.

Lauri Ann West Community Center serves the residents of the Fox Chapel Area School District, which includes Aspinwall, Blawnox, Fox Chapel, Indiana Township, O'Hara and Sharpsburg.

Fees to join the fitness center start at $35 a month for youth and $55 a month for individuals.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me