Lauri Ann West hires Sam McClelland as new fitness coordinator

Oakmont resident and certified personal trainer Sam McClelland is the new Fitness Coordinator at Lauri Ann West Community Center in O'Hara.

McClelland has worked as a trainer and group exercise instructor at the facility since July 2017.

“I am looking forward to expanding my role,” McClelland said. “What I'm most looking forward to is working with our entire membership to improve health and wellness and provide the best member experience throughout the community.”

McClelland has a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh and is a certified fitness nutrition specialist from the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

She previously served as the lead personal trainer at the Penn Hills YMCA.

“I want to ensure that our group exercise classes and fitness offerings are varied and first-rate,” she said.

Lauri Ann West Community Center serves the residents of the Fox Chapel Area School District, which includes Aspinwall, Blawnox, Fox Chapel, Indiana Township, O'Hara and Sharpsburg.

Fees to join the fitness center start at $35 a month for youth and $55 a month for individuals.

