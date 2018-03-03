Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg to pass stronger laws to protect animals

Christine Manganas | Saturday, March 3, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
Sharpsburg municipal building
Christine Manganas | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 13 hours ago

Sharpsburg is expected to adopt several animal protection laws that would do things like make it a crime to leave your pet out in extreme cold or hot weather.

The laws would also give police the authority to get animals out of cars they are left in on hot days.

“Getting dogs out of hot cars is something we all see as a no-brainer, but it happens every day somewhere in the country,” said Brian Bonsteel, president of Humane Action Pittsburgh.

Bonsteel's group is developing the laws he hopes to get communities to adopt throughout the state. Sharpsburg, the first to be approached, welcomed the group when it presented its animal protection initiatives to the council at a recent meeting.

“Speaking at the council meeting and having the entire audience erupt in applause after hearing about the new initiatives shows why Sharpsburg can lead the way for the rest of Pennsylvania and the nation,” Humane Action Vice President Natalie Ahwesh said.

The other laws proposed for adoption in Sharpsburg include requiring that the commercial sale of dogs, cats and rabbits be limited to animals from rescues or shelters. The fourth law would prevent small circuses with animals from performing in Sharpsburg. Neither of those laws would have an immediate impact in the borough.

Humane Action is expected to have draft of the proposed ordinances ready for council to consider by the end of the month.

Council show its support for such laws at a recent meeting in which it adopted a proclamation acknowledging that animals can experience emotions and deserve proper treatment.

“This is something that everyone can rally behind and believe in,” council President Brittany Reno said.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.

