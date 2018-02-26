Erg-a-thon to raise money for Fox Chapel Area crew, Aspinwall park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Join the Fox Chapel Area High School crew team to workout for a good cause at Aspinwall Riverfront Park.

Members are hosting an erg-a-thon to benefit both the club and the park at 8:30 a.m. March 10.

The fundraiser begins with an instructional session on rowing and using the ergs, which are rowing machines that the athletes use when they can't be on the water.

Participants are asked to organize in teams of three with a goal of each participant raising $35.

The crew hopes to raise money to buy an electronic instrument called a speed coach.

“It can make a big difference in our spring training,” said Head Coach Mark Bellinger, a volunteer program head for 24 years.

“Rowing is a total body sport and this event will give people a chance to learn about it. Aspinwall Riverfront Park is a perfect venue for this.”

The high school team started training at the park this year.

Park Board President Trish Klatt said she is thrilled to have the crew team training at the park, calling it a perfect fit for the park's mission to be a community treasure.

Inexperienced rowers will be asked to row for five minutes, and the total team for twenty.

“Five minutes doesn't sound like a lot but the level of exertion is significant,” Bellinger said. “It's like doing a round in the boxing ring.”

The team that rows the furthest distance will be the winners.

Categories include adult and middle school students.

“We're especially excited to involve middle school kids in this event,” Bellinger said. “It's a great chance for them to experience the camaraderie of crew.”

To register, contact Mark Bellinger at mfbellinger@gmail.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.