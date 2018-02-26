Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Erg-a-thon to raise money for Fox Chapel Area crew, Aspinwall park

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
The Fox Chapel Area High School Crew team.
Submitted
The Fox Chapel Area High School Crew team.

Updated 10 hours ago

Join the Fox Chapel Area High School crew team to workout for a good cause at Aspinwall Riverfront Park.

Members are hosting an erg-a-thon to benefit both the club and the park at 8:30 a.m. March 10.

The fundraiser begins with an instructional session on rowing and using the ergs, which are rowing machines that the athletes use when they can't be on the water.

Participants are asked to organize in teams of three with a goal of each participant raising $35.

The crew hopes to raise money to buy an electronic instrument called a speed coach.

“It can make a big difference in our spring training,” said Head Coach Mark Bellinger, a volunteer program head for 24 years.

“Rowing is a total body sport and this event will give people a chance to learn about it. Aspinwall Riverfront Park is a perfect venue for this.”

The high school team started training at the park this year.

Park Board President Trish Klatt said she is thrilled to have the crew team training at the park, calling it a perfect fit for the park's mission to be a community treasure.

Inexperienced rowers will be asked to row for five minutes, and the total team for twenty.

“Five minutes doesn't sound like a lot but the level of exertion is significant,” Bellinger said. “It's like doing a round in the boxing ring.”

The team that rows the furthest distance will be the winners.

Categories include adult and middle school students.

“We're especially excited to involve middle school kids in this event,” Bellinger said. “It's a great chance for them to experience the camaraderie of crew.”

To register, contact Mark Bellinger at mfbellinger@gmail.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me