Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg's Dancing Gnome in running for USA Today's 10 Best New Breweries

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
Andrew Witchey, brewer and owner of Dancing Gnome Brewery in Sharpsburg, makes unapologetically 'turbid' beers.
Sharpsburg's Dancing Gnome Beer needs your vote.

The hop-heavy hangout is a reader's choice contender for USA Today's 10 Best New Breweries and currently sits atop the leaderboard ahead of Barrel Theory Beer Company in St. Paul, Minnesota and Outer Range Brewing Co. in Frisco, Colorado. Others rounding out the Top 10 include some in Nashville, Michigan, Illinois, Connecticut and North Carolina.

There are 19 days left to vote .

With craft breweries opening in record numbers across the country, USA TODAY 10 Best aims to find the best new sites. Competitors include breweries that opened in the past two years.

At Dancing Gnome along Main Street, hops take center stage. Most selections on the rotating tap list are IPAs or double IPAs, according to owner Andrew Witchey.

A native of Lower Burrell, Witchey has a background in film and photography. He earned a cinema degree at Emerson College in Boston, then got a corporate job shooting marketing videos. That was before developing a passion for home brewing and opening a thriving Sharpsburg hot spot in October 2016.

Vote for your favorite once a day through noon on March 19. The winner will be announced on March 23.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

