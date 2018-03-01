Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg Community Library ups its STEAM game, hires program coordinator

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
Renee Rosensteel | For the Tribune-Review
Alison Babusci is the new STEAM program coordinator at the Sharpsburg Community Library.

Sharpsburg Community Library is amping up its hands-on STEAM workshops for children, hiring Duquesne University professor Alison Babusci as its new program coordinator.

The Pittsburgh-area artist and professional storyteller comes with 26 years of experience teaching in schools, museums and libraries. She currently teaches Arts Integration in the School of Education at Duquesne.

“Recent research has indicated that by the time students reach fourth grade, a third of both boys and girls have lost an interest in science,” Babusci said.

STEAM programs focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Babusci's hiring is made possible by a $57,000 grant in 2017 from the Women's Board of Pittsburgh. Members donated proceeds from the annual luncheon fundraiser to create after school science programs for children in the Fox Chapel Area School District.

Jill McConnell, executive director of the Cooper-Siegel Community Library which oversees the Sharpsburg branch, said “many students lack the confidence to believe they can be successful in these subjects.”

Babusci's hiring will be a step toward combatting that trend, she said.

New programs include “Maker Mondays” aimed at children in second to fifth grades. Classes are 4:30 p.m. each week.

Babusci also is kicking off a new STEAM Story Time which begins at 11 a.m. March 5. Geared toward preschoolers and their caregivers, the sessions will include a dynamic story followed by a hands-on problem-solving activity.

She will also share strategies for exploring STEAM ideas at home.

“We believe these sessions will give children an exciting introduction to the STEAM curriculum and will encourage them to pursue these subjects as they progress in school,” Babusci said.

To register, call the library at 412-781-0783.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

