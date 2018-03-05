UPMC St. Margaret's Carolyn Castor Garver honored with Award for Excellence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

UPMC St. Margaret nurse Carolyn Castor Garver has been chosen for the American Association of Nurse Practitioners 2018 State Award for Excellence.

She will be honored at a ceremony June 26-July 1 in Denver, CO.

Garver is a senior nurse practitioner in the anesthesiology department who has twice received the hospital's annual Patient Safety Award. She developed a protocol in 2012 to identify perioperative patients who were candidates for regional anesthesia by placing labels on their charts and arm bracelets. In 2015, she created a patient education booklet to teach postsurgical patients how to properly use a nerve block catheter and pump, and was awarded with UPMC's Richard L. Simmonds Speak up for Safety Award.

Garver is a 1986 graduate of Penn State University who has devoted her life's work to helping people manage pain.

She earned a certification as a school nurse and massage therapist, and then completed her Master's degree in nursing as a Nurse Practitioner at LaRoche College. She has worked for UPMC for 25 years during which time she received the 2016 Shirley Novosel Distinguished Nursing Alumni Award at Penn State.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.