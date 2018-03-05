Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy students win Carnegie Library's Battle of the Books

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 5, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
Shady Side Academy students Connor Leemhuis, Peter Wang, Uma Gosai, Margaret Gerlach, Emily Weiss, Charlie Brunner, Vishnu Gosai, Giri Viswanathan, Nina Singh, Sanjna Narayan, Bridget Onest, Melissa Riggins, Rose Lee, Arusha Nirvan and Ella Benec competed in Battle of the Books.
Shady Side Academy Senior School students Connor Leemhuis, Peter Wang, Uma Gosai, Margaret Gerlach and Emily Weiss took first place in the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's annual Battle of the Books competition on Feb. 27.

Battle of the Books is a team trivia contest based on books where teams of teens were required to read 10 books from a list and then answer trivia questions about them.

In all, three teams represented SSA at the contest for students in grades nine to 12.

The team of Charlie Brunner, Vishnu Gosai, Giri Viswanathan, Nina Singh and Sanjna Narayan came in third, and the team of Bridget Onest, Melissa Riggins, Rose Lee, Arusha Nirvan and Ella Benec came in fifth.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

