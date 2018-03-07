Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Food, festivity for all at O'Hara Elementary Multicultural Night

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Residents of the Fox Chapel Area School District can visit Brazil, China and Sweden on March 22 without ever leaving the Lower Valley. O'Hara Elementary School will host its annual multicultural night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the school along Cabin Lane.

The event is free.

Nearly two dozen countries will be represented with booths that include food and momentos from each culture.

Students, staff and their families will educate visitors on Ethiopia, France, Korea, Thailand, Uruguay and the Ivory Coast, among others.

There will be several performances, including Tae Kwon Do from Young Brothers in Aspinwall, Salsa dancing, Chinese and Irish dancing by O'Hara students, Chinese YoYo by Tzu Chi Academy of Pittsburgh, Mexican dancing, Samba and Jazz music and tentatively an African drum dance by the Ibeji Drum Ensemble.

Organized by elementary Spanish teacher Jessica Taylor, the event is aimed at parents and children of all ages to learn about the culture and heritage of members of the community.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

Performances from several countries are part of O'Hara Elementary's Multicultural Night on March 22. Shown here is a dance from 2017.
submitted
Performances from several countries are part of O'Hara Elementary's Multicultural Night on March 22. Shown here is a dance from 2017.
O'Hara Elementary student Graciela Christlie shown in 2016 helping to serve Mexican pudding with her family at the school's Multicultural Night.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
O'Hara Elementary student Graciela Christlie shown in 2016 helping to serve Mexican pudding with her family at the school's Multicultural Night.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me