Food, festivity for all at O'Hara Elementary Multicultural Night

Residents of the Fox Chapel Area School District can visit Brazil, China and Sweden on March 22 without ever leaving the Lower Valley. O'Hara Elementary School will host its annual multicultural night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the school along Cabin Lane.

The event is free.

Nearly two dozen countries will be represented with booths that include food and momentos from each culture.

Students, staff and their families will educate visitors on Ethiopia, France, Korea, Thailand, Uruguay and the Ivory Coast, among others.

There will be several performances, including Tae Kwon Do from Young Brothers in Aspinwall, Salsa dancing, Chinese and Irish dancing by O'Hara students, Chinese YoYo by Tzu Chi Academy of Pittsburgh, Mexican dancing, Samba and Jazz music and tentatively an African drum dance by the Ibeji Drum Ensemble.

Organized by elementary Spanish teacher Jessica Taylor, the event is aimed at parents and children of all ages to learn about the culture and heritage of members of the community.

