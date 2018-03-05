Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Former TV meteorologist Dennis Bowman gives weather preparedness session in Aspinwall

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 5, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
KDKA-TV meteorologist Dennis Bowman explains how a tornado is formed during his final 'Weather in a Classroom' presentation in West Deer in 2015.
Jason Bridge | Trib Total Medi
Updated 3 hours ago

Former TV meteorologist Dennis Bowman will talk with Aspinwall residents Tuesday night about severe weather preparedness.

All are welcome to the presentation from 7 to 9 p.m. at the St. Scholastica social hall along Brilliant Avenue.

Matt Kramar, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, also will be on-hand to discuss the dangers of severe weather.

The event is hosted by the Aspinwall emergency management group.

“One of my tasks is to help reduce the impact of hazardous events,” Coordinator Andy Marsh said.

“This presentation will help do that, in that we are trying to educate our residents about the dangers surrounding these events.”

Bowman will demonstrate weather situations with a tornado model.

“It should make for a very interesting learning experience,” Marsh said.

“It will hopefully give us a better understanding of the severe weather events we have, how to best prepare for them and provide explanations of the watches and warnings we receive.”

For more, email Marsh at aspinwallema@gmail.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

