Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area girls are Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association champs

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 5, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
The Fox Chapel Area girls fencing team won the Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association championship on March 2.
The Fox Chapel Area fencing team, coached by Mark Hirsch.
The Fox Chapel Area fencing team, coached by Mark Hirsch.

Comprised of 10 local high schools, the association includes Oakland and Central Catholic, Pine Richland and Aquinas Academy.

The Fox Chapel Area boys team took home fourth place in the competition.

Fencing is a club sport at the high school. It begins in October and sees a rigorous schedule of Foil competitions every Friday through spring. Club members belong to USA Fencing.

“The boys and girls practice together and we consider ourselves one team,” parent Debbie VanDemark said.

The teams compete separately.

There are eight girls and 11 boys on this year's team, coached by Mark Hirsch.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

