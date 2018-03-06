Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

O'Hara council to consider mausoleum in Parkview neighborhood

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
O'Hara council will consider requests for land development and public works equipment during its meeting on March 6.
O'Hara council is expected tonight to discuss the construction of a mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery in the township's Parkview neighborhood.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the municipal building along Fox Chapel Road.

The Catholic Cemeteries Association has applied for conditional use and minor land development for property that sits at Sharpshill Road and Kirkwood Drive.

The project is proposed for the site of the former St. Mary's baseball field, which is in a conservation district.

The township planning commission reviewed the plan and has recommended it to council, pending some conditions.

Residents can give input on the project during a public hearing prior to the council's next meeting at 7 p.m. March 13.

Council also is expected tonight to consider a request from Public Service Superintendent Loren Kephart for the purchase of nearly $400,000 in equipment that includes a Johnston Sweeper for $268,486.

Kephart also has requested a 2019 7400 SFA International Dump Truck from Hunters Truck Sales in Butler, equipped with a 10-foot plow from U.S. Municipal in Evans City. Total cost is $105,437, after a trade-in.

The third piece of equipment is a Mohawk 25,000-pound four-post lift for $24,003.

Township Manager Julie Jakubec said the money is allocated in the 2018 budget.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

