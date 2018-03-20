O'Hara approves start of $1 million mausoleum at St. Mary Cemetery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Construction of a $1 million mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery in O'Hara will move forward.

Council last week approved an application by the Catholic Cemeteries Association for conditional use and minor land development for the property that sits at Sharpshill Road and Kirkwood Drive.

The project targets the lot where the former St. Mary's baseball field sat in the township's Parkview neighborhood.

St. Juan Diego Parish owns the cemetery property and last fall hosted a ground-breaking for the project which Bishop David Zubik presided over.

The Rev. Michael Decewicz, pastor of St. Juan, said it took about seven years to raise enough money to break ground on the tentatively named Virgin of Guadalupe Chapel Mausoleum. The building is expected to have 930 spaces.

Construction is expected to take one year.

Founded in 1882, St. Mary Cemetery originally comprised three acres of land in Shaler but was expanded in 1901 with the purchase of 117 acres in O'Hara. There is a small brick chapel on site.

For more, call the parish at 412-784-8700.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.