Fox Chapel

Former Allegheny County Workhouse site could become retail plaza

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
An empty lot at the corner of Freeport Road and Alpha Drive in O'Hara and Blawnox could be the site of a new retail development.
An empty lot at the corner of Freeport Road and Alpha Drive in O'Hara and Blawnox could be the site of a new retail development.

Updated 13 hours ago

A proposed retail plaza in Blawnox and O'Hara would be built with a nod to the history of the property, the site of the former Allegheny County Workhouse, officials said this week.

ICON Development has applied for approval of a retail center at the foot of RIDC Park, at the intersection of Alpha Drive and Freeport Road. The land straddles Blawnox and O'Hara, with the retail building and the majority of the parking to be in Blawnox.

O'Hara Manager Julie Jakubec said a plaque would be erected to highlight the significance of the property.

The Allegheny County Workhouse was a prison that operated more than 100 years from 1869 to 1971. It was primarily for inmates convicted of minor offenses and many of them were ordered to help maintain an apple orchard and farm nearby.

Prisoners worked on the 1,100-acre farm to grow crops that helped feed the U.S. troops. Inmates also manufactured brushes, brooms, carpets and chairs, and, provided laundry services.

Blawnox could discuss the project during its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 12.

O'Hara council already approved a land development application for its portion of the project, which would include an entrance and exit to the center from Alpha Drive.

Councilman George Stewart voted for the project because he said the vacant lot has been an eyesore for many years.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

