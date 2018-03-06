Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall needs resident for shade tree commission

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Korey Simmens, left, and Reed Seybolt plant one of the 30 trees planted in Aspinwall through TreeVitalize in Nov. 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Korey Simmens, left, and Reed Seybolt plant one of the 30 trees planted in Aspinwall through TreeVitalize in Nov. 2017.

Updated 18 hours ago

Aspinwall council is seeking someone to serve on the borough's shade tree commission.

The goal of the committee is to maintain and grow the borough's right-of-way canopy.

The five-year term involves monthly meetings and participation in occasional tree planting, trimming and mulching.

Members of the committee are required to take the Tree Tender course through Tree Pittsburgh. The class is offered throughout the year and covers urban forestry practices, tree biology and health, proper planting and maintenance. Students will also learn how to lead a tree-planting event in the community. Cost is $40.

Founded in 2006, Tree Pittsburgh is dedicated to restoring and protecting the region's urban forest. Learn more at treepittsburgh.org.

Anyone interested in serving on the borough committee can call the municipal office at 412-781-0213.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

