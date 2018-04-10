Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Cooper-Siegel library leaders seek boost in municipal support

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 1:09 p.m.
Barbara Hill looks over the selection of best sellers at the Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel.
Jan Pakler | for Trib Total Media
Barbara Hill looks over the selection of best sellers at the Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel.
Children and their families gather inside the children's room at Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel during the 'Every Reader is Our Hero' summer reading party.
Children and their families gather inside the children's room at Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel during the 'Every Reader is Our Hero' summer reading party.
Cooper-Siegel Community LIbrary sits at 403 Fox Chapel Road in Fox Chapel.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Cooper-Siegel Community LIbrary sits at 403 Fox Chapel Road in Fox Chapel.

Updated 17 hours ago

Leaders of the Cooper-Siegel Library in Fox Chapel are seeking to equalize disproportionate municipal support for the facility used by residents of all six Fox Chapel Area School District communities.

Library Executive Director Jill McConnell said a spring campaign asks for boosted support from Aspinwall, Blawnox, Fox Chapel, Indiana Township and O'Hara.

Sharpsburg is also a member community but gives $24,000 to help operations at the borough branch along Main Street.

McConnell said operating expenses at the Fox Chapel Road facility are about $887,600 a year. It costs about $172,000 to run the Sharpsburg branch.

Fox Chapel, contributor of the heftiest sum of all district municipalities at $350,000 a year, has already pledged to increase its donation — as long as other members do.

Manager Gary Koehler said there is $10,000 slated in the 2018 budget for a potential increase to the library.

“The additional funding is important because our expenses continue to increase while state and local funding has remained flat,” McConnell said.

The $6 million, 24,000 square-foot Cooper-Siegel library was built in 2011 and offers more than 300 programs and classes a year. There is an art room, patio, garden, programming room and computer area. There were 209,000 visits to the library in 2017, McConnell said. A total of 252,600 items were borrowed from the main branch and its satellite, which underwent a $1 million renovation in 2015 that tripled its space to 3,000 square-feet.

McConnell said program participation has jumped about 40 percent since the expanded Fox Chapel site opened.

Aspinwall council is the first to commit to the renewed appeal, committing $5,000 in 2018 after giving zero in 2017, McConnell said.

Council last year struggled to balance the borough's $2.3 million budget and poured extra money into the police budget but Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said council sought to make money available to the library in 2018.

“The library adds a great benefit to our communities,” she said. “Aspinwall understands the importance of contributing what it can to aid in programs, books and computers that benefit all our communities.”

Indiana Township supervisors meet at 7 p.m. May 8, when the board could discuss an increase over the $7,800 it gave in 2017.

McConnell and library board president Jim Mitnick presented information to O'Hara council in February, asking for an increased donation.

“O'Hara has not made any contributions to the library in recent years,” McConnell said. “Hopefully, that will change with Fox Chapel's offer to increase their contribution based on other municipalities' willingness to increase theirs.”

O'Hara council might consider the request during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. May 8, Manager Julie Jakubec said.

“Council is considering making a contribution but is waiting for a response on a few questions,” Jakubec said.

She did not specify what the concerns are.

Blawnox administrators did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

