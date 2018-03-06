Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area elementary students chosen for PMEA string festival

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
Fox Chapel Area students who participated in the PMEA Elementary String Festival are fifth-graders Jeremy Lee, Rayna Huang, JinLiang Zhang, Malik Choset, Daniel Kwiatkowski, Mya Wilson Anna Delale-O'Connor, Hyunoh Ro and Sarah Voigt.
submitted
Fox Chapel Area students who participated in the PMEA Elementary String Festival are fifth-graders Jeremy Lee, Rayna Huang, JinLiang Zhang, Malik Choset, Daniel Kwiatkowski, Mya Wilson Anna Delale-O'Connor, Hyunoh Ro and Sarah Voigt.

Updated 16 hours ago

Nine Fox Chapel Area School District elementary school students were chosen among the best fifth- and sixth-grade string players in the region to perform on March 2 at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 1 Elementary String Festival. They included Fairview Elementary School fifth grader Jeremy Lee; Hartwood Elementary School fifth graders Rayna Huang and JinLiang Zhang; Kerr Elementary School fifth graders Malik Choset, Daniel Kwiatkowski and Mya Wilson; and O'Hara Elementary School fifth graders Anna Delale-O'Connor, Hyunoh Ro and Sarah Voigt.

The festival saw more than 130 elementary string players from Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties. The students practiced together, participated in master classes and performed a concert at North Hills Middle School.

Guest conductor was Stephen Benham, an associate professor of music education and director of graduate studies at the Mary Pappert School of Music at Duquesne University.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me