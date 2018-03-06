Fox Chapel Area elementary students chosen for PMEA string festival
Updated 16 hours ago
Nine Fox Chapel Area School District elementary school students were chosen among the best fifth- and sixth-grade string players in the region to perform on March 2 at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 1 Elementary String Festival. They included Fairview Elementary School fifth grader Jeremy Lee; Hartwood Elementary School fifth graders Rayna Huang and JinLiang Zhang; Kerr Elementary School fifth graders Malik Choset, Daniel Kwiatkowski and Mya Wilson; and O'Hara Elementary School fifth graders Anna Delale-O'Connor, Hyunoh Ro and Sarah Voigt.
The festival saw more than 130 elementary string players from Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties. The students practiced together, participated in master classes and performed a concert at North Hills Middle School.
Guest conductor was Stephen Benham, an associate professor of music education and director of graduate studies at the Mary Pappert School of Music at Duquesne University.
