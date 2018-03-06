Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy joins Harvard's '#CommonGood' campaign

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
Shady Side Academy joined Harvard University's CommonGood campaign.
submitted
Shady Side Academy joined Harvard University's CommonGood campaign.

Updated 15 hours ago

Shady Side Academy is among the nation's first schools to join a Harvard University campaign to help increase student equity and boosting compassion.

The Caring Schools “#CommonGood” campaign seeks to gear students to be constructive citizens who create a better world.

SSA Senior School is one of about 135 schools that joined today as early leaders and are expected to help build campaign momentum.

“Our goal is to enhance our student life curriculum as we continually work to fulfill the academy's mission to challenge students to think expansively, act ethically and lead responsibly,” Senior School Head Sophie Lau said.

Schools that join the campaign must commit to taking substantial action and to engage in a self-assessment to measure the campaign's impact.

SSA Senior School has committed to leverage the power of student leaders to create a more welcoming and inclusive school environment and to regularly engage students in fun activities that promote community-building. Detailed activities have not yet been released.

As part of today's launch, SSA joined other early leader schools in using the Caring Schools #CommonGood hashtag on social media to support the project, publicly commit to action and encourage schools nationwide to join.

Making Caring Common, a project of the Harvard Graduate School of Education, aims to help raise children who are caring, responsible to their communities and committed to justice.

For more information, visit commongoodcampaign.makingcaringcommon.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me