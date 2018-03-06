Shady Side Academy joins Harvard's '#CommonGood' campaign

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shady Side Academy is among the nation's first schools to join a Harvard University campaign to help increase student equity and boosting compassion.

The Caring Schools “#CommonGood” campaign seeks to gear students to be constructive citizens who create a better world.

SSA Senior School is one of about 135 schools that joined today as early leaders and are expected to help build campaign momentum.

“Our goal is to enhance our student life curriculum as we continually work to fulfill the academy's mission to challenge students to think expansively, act ethically and lead responsibly,” Senior School Head Sophie Lau said.

Schools that join the campaign must commit to taking substantial action and to engage in a self-assessment to measure the campaign's impact.

SSA Senior School has committed to leverage the power of student leaders to create a more welcoming and inclusive school environment and to regularly engage students in fun activities that promote community-building. Detailed activities have not yet been released.

As part of today's launch, SSA joined other early leader schools in using the Caring Schools #CommonGood hashtag on social media to support the project, publicly commit to action and encourage schools nationwide to join.

Making Caring Common, a project of the Harvard Graduate School of Education, aims to help raise children who are caring, responsible to their communities and committed to justice.

For more information, visit commongoodcampaign.makingcaringcommon.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.