Fox Chapel

Seneca Area EMS hosts 'Stop the Bleed' class

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
Seneca Area EMS Chief Bill Alexander will host a class on March 22 to teach people how to 'Stop the Bleed.'

Updated 14 hours ago

Residents can attend a class on March 22 to learn to stop uncontrolled bleeding, the leading cause of death for Americans under age 46.

Hosted by Seneca Area EMS in Sharpsburg, the “Stop the Bleed” class will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Camp Guyasuta off 23rd Street.

Cost is free but donations are accepted.

Stop the Bleed is a national initiative of the Department of Homeland Security and supported locally by UPMC to train people to stop life-threatening bleeding.

“Civilian responders are almost always on scene before professional rescuers so they can start to treat the wounded where even just a few minutes can mean the difference between life and death,” Marty Allen, Seneca assistant chief, said.

Allen said the class is quick, simple and requires no previous medical training.

Seneca Area EMS works to provide emergency medical care to the residents of Sharpsburg, Indiana Township and surrounding communities, Allen said, but to also offer education outreach.

Members have trained local police departments in using naloxone to fight the growing regional opioid crisis, taught CPR to residents and worked with local students and scouts for safety training, Allen said.

To register, call 412-781-8596.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

