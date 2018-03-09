Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Fresh Market pulls out of deal for Fox Chapel Plaza

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, March 9, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
Fox Chapel Plaza owners will seek a new tenant after a The Fresh Market site in the pulled its plan to occupy space in the O'Hara shopping center.
File
Fox Chapel Plaza owners will seek a new tenant after a The Fresh Market site in the pulled its plan to occupy space in the O'Hara shopping center.

Updated 2 hours ago

Owners of Fox Chapel Plaza will seek a new tenant for the space left vacant by Community Supermarket in 2015 after a deal with potential lease holder, The Fresh Market, has fallen through.

“They have recently notified (us) that they will not be pursuing the development of a store at the property,” plaza owner Alex Condron said.

Scott Duggan, senior vice-president of North Carolina-based grocer The Fresh Market, said the company believes the most efficient path is to focus on improving core operations within its existing footprint.

The Fresh Market has suspended all new store openings for 2018 , Duggan said.

“The company does not plan to comment on individual properties or leases at this time,” he said. “Our focus remains on strengthening and growing our in-store operations and planning and executing new store openings after 2018.”

The company had 12 stores in development, including one under construction in Cape Coral, Fla. and others in Nashville, and Holly Springs, N.C. It currently operates 176 stores across the country, including one in Mt. Lebanon.

Condron said plaza management is in negotiations with other prospects for the location, an 80,000 square-foot shopping center along Freeport Road in O'Hara. Other stores in the plaza include Donato's, Zoup! and a UPS Store.

A grocery story would be the prime candidate for the space since it was occupied 15 years by Community Supermarket, and before that, a Food Gallery and Thorofare.

Residents lamented the grocer's closing and have been waiting three years while signs in the store window announced the opening a new supermarket. During that time, company heads said they were tooling with a redesign.

“We are focused on finding a grocery operation for Fox Chapel Plaza, however, we remain open to other options as well,” Condron said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me