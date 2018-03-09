Fresh Market pulls out of deal for Fox Chapel Plaza

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Owners of Fox Chapel Plaza will seek a new tenant for the space left vacant by Community Supermarket in 2015 after a deal with potential lease holder, The Fresh Market, has fallen through.

“They have recently notified (us) that they will not be pursuing the development of a store at the property,” plaza owner Alex Condron said.

Scott Duggan, senior vice-president of North Carolina-based grocer The Fresh Market, said the company believes the most efficient path is to focus on improving core operations within its existing footprint.

The Fresh Market has suspended all new store openings for 2018 , Duggan said.

“The company does not plan to comment on individual properties or leases at this time,” he said. “Our focus remains on strengthening and growing our in-store operations and planning and executing new store openings after 2018.”

The company had 12 stores in development, including one under construction in Cape Coral, Fla. and others in Nashville, and Holly Springs, N.C. It currently operates 176 stores across the country, including one in Mt. Lebanon.

Condron said plaza management is in negotiations with other prospects for the location, an 80,000 square-foot shopping center along Freeport Road in O'Hara. Other stores in the plaza include Donato's, Zoup! and a UPS Store.

A grocery story would be the prime candidate for the space since it was occupied 15 years by Community Supermarket, and before that, a Food Gallery and Thorofare.

Residents lamented the grocer's closing and have been waiting three years while signs in the store window announced the opening a new supermarket. During that time, company heads said they were tooling with a redesign.

“We are focused on finding a grocery operation for Fox Chapel Plaza, however, we remain open to other options as well,” Condron said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.