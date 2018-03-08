E-recycle event set for April at Fox Chapel Presbyterian

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Residents who are planning to spring clean will have a place to dispose of hard-to-recycle items like air conditioners and microwaves.

Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church will host an e-recycle event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 28.

The church is at 384 Fox Chapel Road.

Items accepted for free include desktop and laptop computers, flat-screen monitors, Ipods, phones and hard-drives.

For a $10 fee, residents can get rid of tuners, equalizers, tape decks, VCRs, blue ray players, wooden speakers, household appliances and small items containing Freon.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the church.

Not collected at the event will be TVs, CRT monitors, alkaline batteries and light bulbs.

