Fox Chapel teen skiers rank among best in eastern U.S.

Two Fox Chapel teens are making a name for themselves in alpine racing.

Nico Castracani, a Central Catholic student, and Jack Scott, who attends Fox Chapel Area, battled rain, snow and near-hurricane force winds to secure spots on the Pennsylavania Alpine Racing Association (PARA) state team during the U16 championships last weekend. The competition was hosted at Blue Mountain Resort on March 3-5.

Castracani and Scott are members of the Hidden Valley Race Club at Hidden Valley, PA, and were the only two boys from the region to make the PARA State Team.

The teams include racers from Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

With a third-place overall finish, including a second in slalom, a third in Super Giant Slalom and a fourth in Giant Slalom,

Castracani advanced to the Eastern Championships in Stowe, VT, now through March 13.

Racers in the Vermont contest represent the top 75 male and female alpine ski racers in the eastern U.S.

Scott, who finished fifth in the SuperG, secured an 11th-place overall finish to advance to the U16 Eastern Finals in Waterville, New Hampshire at the end of March but is unable to accept the invitation because of a prior commitment.

