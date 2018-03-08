Freeport Road between Aspinwall and Sharpsburg will be closed most of Saturday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Construction on Saturday will close a stretch of Freeport Road between Aspinwall and Sharpsburg.

Work, postponed from an original February date, will begin at 6 a.m. and is expected to wrap up by late afternoon.

Traffic will be detoured 2.6 miles across the Highland Park Bridge, Butler Street and the 62nd Street Bridge.

The closure will allow crews from Mercer-based Clearwater Construction to erect steel beams for a temporary pedestrian bridge ahead of a six-month bridge replacment expected to begin in April. The PennDOT project to reconstruct the Freeport Road bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad, just west of the Highland Park Bridge, is expected to cost about $5 million. Work is scheduled to run through October.

PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said the structurally deficient bridge travels over an inactive spur of the rail lines. Work is part of PennDOT's $220 million improvement program targeting 65 bridges in Allegheny County.

Port Authority has released a detour schedule for its buses.

On Saturday, the detour will be used from 6 a.m. to about noon. From Aspinwall, the Route 91 bus will take Route 28 south to the 62nd Street Bridge where it will cross the river, turn right onto Butler Street and continue to its regular route.

The Route 1 bus will take the Highland Park Bridge, turn right onto Butler Street and right onto the 62nd Street Bridge. It will then take Route 28 South to its regular route.

In Sharpsburg, a free shuttle bus will operate from beneath the 62nd Street Bridge on the far west side of Sharpsburg to 16th Street. Riders can take the shuttle to connect to either the Route 1 or the Route 91 bus near the 62nd Street Bridge.

The same bus detours will be in effect during the longer closure of Freeport Road this summer.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.