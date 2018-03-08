Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Freeport Road between Aspinwall and Sharpsburg will be closed most of Saturday

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
Freeport Road near the Highland Park Bridge will be closed March 10. The work originally was scheduled for February but was rescheduled. Traffic will be detoured across the Highland Park and 62nd Street bridges.
submitted
Freeport Road near the Highland Park Bridge will be closed March 10. The work originally was scheduled for February but was rescheduled. Traffic will be detoured across the Highland Park and 62nd Street bridges.

Updated 11 hours ago

Construction on Saturday will close a stretch of Freeport Road between Aspinwall and Sharpsburg.

Work, postponed from an original February date, will begin at 6 a.m. and is expected to wrap up by late afternoon.

Traffic will be detoured 2.6 miles across the Highland Park Bridge, Butler Street and the 62nd Street Bridge.

The closure will allow crews from Mercer-based Clearwater Construction to erect steel beams for a temporary pedestrian bridge ahead of a six-month bridge replacment expected to begin in April. The PennDOT project to reconstruct the Freeport Road bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad, just west of the Highland Park Bridge, is expected to cost about $5 million. Work is scheduled to run through October.

PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said the structurally deficient bridge travels over an inactive spur of the rail lines. Work is part of PennDOT's $220 million improvement program targeting 65 bridges in Allegheny County.

Port Authority has released a detour schedule for its buses.

On Saturday, the detour will be used from 6 a.m. to about noon. From Aspinwall, the Route 91 bus will take Route 28 south to the 62nd Street Bridge where it will cross the river, turn right onto Butler Street and continue to its regular route.

The Route 1 bus will take the Highland Park Bridge, turn right onto Butler Street and right onto the 62nd Street Bridge. It will then take Route 28 South to its regular route.

In Sharpsburg, a free shuttle bus will operate from beneath the 62nd Street Bridge on the far west side of Sharpsburg to 16th Street. Riders can take the shuttle to connect to either the Route 1 or the Route 91 bus near the 62nd Street Bridge.

The same bus detours will be in effect during the longer closure of Freeport Road this summer.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

Related Content
Liberty Bridge lane closures are back in Pittsburgh
March is here, which means closures for the Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project are back. One lane of the Liberty Bridge in each direction is now closed ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me